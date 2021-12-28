Turkish CGS acknowledges Pakistan armed forces’ professionalism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

The COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

He stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.