KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 27, 2021).

============================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================== Axis Global Agha Steel Ind. 500 25.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.40 Topline Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 122,000 13.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,000 13.85 Pearl Sec. Allied Bank Ltd. 25,700 91.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,700 91.50 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Altern Energy 7,000 41.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 41.30 Pearl Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 115,000 37.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 37.60 N.U.A. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 100,000 30.50 B&B Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 2,500 34.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,500 30.60 K.H.S. Securities Crescent Textile 10,000 20.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.40 N.U.A. Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 73.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 73.50 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Holding 8,000 23.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 23.50 Multiline Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 5,500 236.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 236.80 MRA Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 1,790 10.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,790 10.05 N.U.A. Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 10,000 63.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 63.00 Pearl Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 299,000 97.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 299,000 97.50 MRA Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 10,000 24.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.75 Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500 116.15 JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100 113.00 B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 115.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,100 115.94 Pearl Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 26.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.80 ============================================================================================== Total Turnover 735,090 ==============================================================================================

