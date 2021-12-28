Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
28 Dec 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (December 27, 2021).
==============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================================
Axis Global Agha Steel Ind. 500 25.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.40
Topline Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 122,000 13.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,000 13.85
Pearl Sec. Allied Bank Ltd. 25,700 91.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,700 91.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Altern Energy 7,000 41.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 41.30
Pearl Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 115,000 37.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 37.60
N.U.A. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 100,000 30.50
B&B Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 2,500 34.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,500 30.60
K.H.S. Securities Crescent Textile 10,000 20.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.40
N.U.A. Sec. Engro Fertilizers 10,000 73.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 73.50
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Holding 8,000 23.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 23.50
Multiline Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 5,500 236.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 236.80
MRA Sec. Modaraba Al-Mali 1,790 10.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,790 10.05
N.U.A. Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 10,000 63.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 63.00
Pearl Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 299,000 97.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 299,000 97.50
MRA Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 10,000 24.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.75
Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,500 116.15
JS Global Cap. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100 113.00
B&B Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 500 115.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,100 115.94
Pearl Sec. Unity Foods Limited 5,000 26.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.80
==============================================================================================
Total Turnover 735,090
==============================================================================================
