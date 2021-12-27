Russia's 2021 inflation seen at slightly above 8%, central bank says

MOSCOW: Consumer inflation in Russia will slightly exceed 8% in 2021, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in comments to the Rossiya 1 TV channel aired on Monday, after the bank raised its key interest rate seven times this year.

The central bank, which targets inflation at 4%, is expected to raise the key rate further to 9% in the first quarter from 8.5%, before gradually trimming it to 8% by the end of 2022, a Reuters poll showed last week.