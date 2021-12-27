ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Czech crown off 22-month high, other CEE currencies ease

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

PRAGUE: Central Europe's currencies started the final trading week of 2021 on softer footing, as worries over the economic impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on global assets, pushing the Czech crown off a 22-month high.

The crown had pierced the psychological 25 per euro level - the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - in thin holiday trade on Friday in the wake of the Czech central bank delivering a third straight hefty interest rate hike last week.

It retreated on Monday with rest of central Europe as local markets got back into action.

With the Czech central bank leaving scope for further hikes, though, analysts see another test of the 25-level in sight before the year-end.

"It is likely the crown will again test 25," CSOB said, adding a real break of that level was possible in the new year. "The rate differential and easing of the pandemic is currently playing into this."

Coronavirus infections have eased in the past few weeks in central Europe although the region has yet to really face a spike on Omicron cases like in western Europe.

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive among central Europe's rate setters this year as the region has turned to sharp policy tightening to tackle soaring inflation at multi-year highs.

The crown, in turn, has been the region's biggest gainer, up over 4.5% since the start of the year. It was down 0.3% at 25.08 to the euro at 0952 GMT.

Hungary's forint has dropped this year despite rising interest rates, with a six-month freeze of retail mortgage rates the latest concern for investors, adding to ongoing risks like Budapest's disputes with the European Union.

On Monday, the forint fell 0.3% to 371.19 to the euro, just off an all-time low of 372.

The Polish zloty also slipped 0.1%.

Stock markets were mixed, with Warsaw down half a percent and Prague a touch in the red, while Budapest inched up.

Czech crown Central Europe's currencies

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Czech crown off 22-month high, other CEE currencies ease

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Read more stories