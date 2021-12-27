ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
JSCL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.14%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.64%)
PACE 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
TELE 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.26%)
TRG 113.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.49%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.58%)
BR30 18,790 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 43,937 Decreased By -181.1 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,276 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hungarian central bank to continue rate hikes in 2022

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank will continue interest rate hikes in 2022 to rein in inflation, the Governor of the National Bank of Hungary told daily Magyar Nemzet in an interview published on Monday.

Gyorgy Matolcsy said rate hikes must continue until the inflation outlook sustainably declines to around the bank's 3% target again. Headline inflation was running at an annual 7.4% in November.

The bank, which started its tightening cycle in June, raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% earlier this month, its highest since May 2014, and pledged further rate hikes next year to anchor rising inflation expectations.

The bank has also been raising its one-week deposit rate, which it uses to tackle short-term market volatility, with the latest 20 basis points hike to 3.8% delivered at a tender last Thursday. There is another tender due this week.

Matolcsy said that in the first half of next year, the base rate would catch up with the level of the one-week deposit rate.

"The most effective measure (against inflation) is raising interest rates," Matolcsy said.

When asked about the forint's recent depreciation, Matolcsy said the bank had to use "all the channels of monetary transmission" in order to break rising inflation but global sentiment with respect to emerging markets was working against Hungary now.

Last week, the forint also fell on the government's decision to freeze retail mortgage rates at end-October levels for a six-month period from January to shield households from higher borrowing costs.

Some analysts said this could undermine the bank's efforts to curb inflation.

But Matolcsy said this was not the case.

"The government's move confirms us in our stance that we must act in the most decisive manner in order to break inflation and preserve our financial stability," he said.

Hungary's central bank

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Hungarian central bank to continue rate hikes in 2022

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Read more stories