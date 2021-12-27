CBOT wheat may drop to $7.97-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a support at $8.04-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $7.97-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which lost its momentum around a resistance at $8.22-1/2.

This wave failed twice to break the resistance.

The failures indicates the formation of a temporary top.

A break above $8.15-3/4 could lead to a gain into $8.22-1/2 to $8.26-3/4 range.

Immediate support is at $8.08-3/4, a break below which could open the way toward a zone of $7.97-3/4 to $8.04-1/2.

On the daily chart, the spinning top on Dec. 23 around a resistance at $8.16 confirmed an exhaustion of the rise. A correction is due.

The correction could be deep enough to extend close to $7.80, which will be symmetrical to the rise from the Nov. 30 low of $7.82-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.