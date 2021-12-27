ANL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
JSCL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.14%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.21%)
NETSOL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.64%)
PACE 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
TELE 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.26%)
TRG 113.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-4.49%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.58%)
BR30 18,790 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 43,937 Decreased By -181.1 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,276 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may drop to $7.97-3/4

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may test a support at $8.04-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $7.97-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which lost its momentum around a resistance at $8.22-1/2.

This wave failed twice to break the resistance.

The failures indicates the formation of a temporary top.

A break above $8.15-3/4 could lead to a gain into $8.22-1/2 to $8.26-3/4 range.

Immediate support is at $8.08-3/4, a break below which could open the way toward a zone of $7.97-3/4 to $8.04-1/2.

On the daily chart, the spinning top on Dec. 23 around a resistance at $8.16 confirmed an exhaustion of the rise. A correction is due.

The correction could be deep enough to extend close to $7.80, which will be symmetrical to the rise from the Nov. 30 low of $7.82-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may drop to $7.97-3/4

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Read more stories