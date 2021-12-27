ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.25%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.1%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 19,004 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 44,071 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,344 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday, with energy and real estate developers leading gains on expectations of more monetary easing after the central bank vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,623.58 points while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.03%.

** Leading the gains, the real estate index added 1.01% while the energy sector gained 1.04%.

** China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, while the nation's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.31%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was unchanged for the day?.

** China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown.

The country's statistics bureau also said on Monday that profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in November.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.03% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.21%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3702 per US dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672.

Yuan China stocks Shanghai Composite Index central bank ChiNext Composite index China's blue chip CSI300 index MSCI's Asia

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Oil prices mixed, US crude falls after Covid-19 flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

'Spider-Man' surpasses $1bn globally, holds North America box office top spot

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

Read more stories