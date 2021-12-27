Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

The weather in Karachi turned cold after the port city received rainfall accompanied with cool winds on Monday morning.

Temperature dropped to as low as 16 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, areas of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Clifton and DHA were some of the areas that reported rainfall.

Karachi's power utility company, K-Electric, said that due to the rain, 340 out of 1,900 feeders have been temporarily shut down as safety precaution. KE's field teams are on alert and continue to monitor the situation, the statement added.

"Customers are advised to practise caution and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times," KE further said.

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that a strong westerly weather system will enter western/upper parts of the country on the weekend and may persist till Tuesday.

Heavy rain, snowfall expected in most areas of country from Saturday: Met Office

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police has advised drivers travelling on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to be cautious as the road is slippery due to rain.