UBG terms FPCCI’s performance ‘unsatisfactory’

ISLAMABAD: The United Business Group (UBG) has termed FPCCI last two years performance unsatisfactory and didn’t address the genuine grievances of the business community. Talking to Business Recorder, UBG senior office bearer and FPCCI former Executive Committee official, Mian Usman Zulfiqar said establishment of the Policy Advisory Board (PAB) at FPCCI is a white wash and failed to publish sector wise report. They published only three research-based papers so far that includes “Prospects of Cryptocurrencies a context of Pakistan which is ban in Pakistan by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Similarly, the current leadership of FPCCI also failed to address the issues of Balochistan in a true manner and neither put their efforts to allocate even a single plot for regional office in Quetta nor regularize the final approvals from the CDA for the Islamabad office.

He was of the view that the incumbent SVP of the FPCCI made whole year with photo session only and not a single issue be solved with the Punjab government or with other allied departments despite whole year he worked from Lahore Regional Office.

“I don’t understand what are the performance indicators of the incumbent FPCCI leadership except press talks and humiliate the government. Is this the agenda of the Businessmen Panel? he questioned”.

Zulfiqar maintained that Chambers of Commerce and Industry and affiliated Trade Associations of South Punjab unanimously announced to support the all candidates of United Business Group panel in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, former president FPCCI hosted a grand reception in honour of UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief S.M. Muneer, presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, SVP candidate Hanif Gohar and others which was overwhelmingly attended by a large number of nominated members executive committee of chambers and general body of associations hailing from South Punjab.

Similarly the Sindh Chambers also with the UBG because they know Businessmen Panel did nothing for them. The United Business Group official has also rejected the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo statement that the incumbent federal government has no capability to make timely decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021