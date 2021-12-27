Shahzad says PML-N’s ‘attack’ on judiciary was premeditated

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that Sharif family premeditated attack on judiciary to hamper and influence proceedings. Shahzad Akbar, in a tweet, said that it has also been revealed that Nawaz Sharif had Rana Shamim sign the shady affidavit in his presence in office.

He further said that the big question now is who gave the questionable affidavit to the journalist as Rana Shamim said that it was in a safe. Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Rana Shamim got his affidavit against Saqib Nisar notarized in Nawaz Sharif’s office.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that new revelations have once again proved Sharif family is a Sicilian mafia and how this mafia is capable of blackmailing of institutions of country including judiciary.