CEO MEPCO retires

MULTAN: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, retired from the service after completing his tenure here on Sunday. A farewell function was organized in his honour. Speaking on a farewell function, he said that more work was required to bring Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on top position in the country and hoped that the officers and staff will continue to work hard for the development of the company.

Enginner Ikram recalled that he started his job as Assistant Manager planning service on June 22, 1987 from Lahore and added that it was a great honour for him to be honourably retiring as CEO of the country’s largest power company.

Chief Engineer Development, MEPCO, Mahar Allah Yar Khan, said that the retiring CEO, Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq had improved his position in all power distribution companies by achieving the targets of line losses and recovery during his tenure. He said that they would continue it with team work to bring MEPCO to the number one position.