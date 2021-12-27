ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “give respect to vote” slogan has turned out a shallow stance as the opposition party is currently eying yet another deal (with the establishment).

The Punjab government spokesperson’s claim came a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his surprise over media reports that self-exiled former PM Nawaz Sharif is returning home as his conviction could be withdrawn. “How can a convicted person become prime minister of the country for a fourth time?” questioned Imran talking to a group of PTI leaders to discuss political developments of the country.

SACM says PML-N’s ‘politics’ rejected by ‘vast number of voters’

Talking to reporters after attending the 6th National Writers Conference at Al-Hamra Arts Council, Hassan said that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan will purely be on technical grounds of expired visa which should not be confused with his “fake” love for the country.

The CM’s adviser added that Nawaz will be treated according to the “route of our justice system” and courts will decide his fate. He alleged that the PTI is currently the sole Democratic Party in Pakistan, adding that changes in the party’s administrative structure were a part of preparations for the second phase of the local bodies’ elections in KP and Punjab. “Today, all institutions are on the same page for the first time in history,” he asserted.

