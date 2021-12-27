ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Sharif family worked like a ‘Sicilian’ mafia: Fawad

Zulfiqar Ahmad 27 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Sunday accused the Sharif family of being a ‘Sicilian mafia’, in wake of media reports that ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim’s affidavit against former chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Saqib Nisar was notarized at the UK office of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The ex-judge of GB had accused former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar of collusion to deny bails to Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections 2018.

In a tweet, Chaudhary shared a newspaper clipping and said new revelations proved once again that the Sharif family worked like a ‘Sicilian mafia’. He said that the report exposed the Sharif family’s expertise in blackmailing institutions, including the judiciary, like Sicilian mafia.

He claimed that as per report, “Rana Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of none other than Mian Nawaz Sharif, trying to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court.”

On November 17, it was reported that ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was in direct contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shamim’s son, Ahmed Hassan Rana had claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhary Sharif family Rana Shamim Federal Minister of Information

