Sharif family worked like a ‘Sicilian’ mafia: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Sunday accused the Sharif family of being a ‘Sicilian mafia’, in wake of media reports that ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim’s affidavit against former chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Saqib Nisar was notarized at the UK office of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The ex-judge of GB had accused former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar of collusion to deny bails to Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the general elections 2018.

In a tweet, Chaudhary shared a newspaper clipping and said new revelations proved once again that the Sharif family worked like a ‘Sicilian mafia’. He said that the report exposed the Sharif family’s expertise in blackmailing institutions, including the judiciary, like Sicilian mafia.

He claimed that as per report, “Rana Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of none other than Mian Nawaz Sharif, trying to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court.”

On November 17, it was reported that ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was in direct contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shamim’s son, Ahmed Hassan Rana had claimed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021