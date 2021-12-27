ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
UET, KK ink MoU on women empowerment

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to jointly work for women empowerment and ensure their participation in education in the KPK province. According to details, the agreement was aimed at to promote women empowerment and to encourage them to take active part after completing their education in the unrepresented sectors of industry, technical field jobs, and business management.

The MoU was signed between University Engineering of Technology (UET) Peshawar and Khwendo Kor (KK), a non-profitable, non-governmental and non-partisan organization.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar and Khalid Usman, Director Operations KK signed the MoU in presence of senior officials of UET Peshawar and Khwendo Kor.

The Vice chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said this is a fact that women are in minority in the science, technology and mathematics (STEM) education although there is an increasing trend when compared with last decade’s statistics. This prompted the university management interest to prepare the UET students to minimize the impact of obstacles that cause under-representation of women in STEM jobs.

He said UET Peshawar strongly believes in women empowerment. KK is presenting a soft image of Pakistan to the world which is appreciable, he added.

Khalid Usman, Director Operations Khwendo Kor thanked the vice chancellor and ORIC team for their cooperation.

He said that Khwendo Kor is a non-profitable, non-governmental and non-partisan organization working since 1993.

It was set up in response to an urgent need expressed by women for a forum to address their issues; it has developed into a sisterhood, guiding women to take practical steps for the betterment of themselves and their families.

KK works in villages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) where health, education and income generation facilities are either non-existent or dysfunctional, and women and the poor are marginalized.

Earlier, Dr. Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC, UET Peshawar highlighted the importance of the MoU.

He assured his full cooperation to provide service to KK for arranging seminars and other events regarding women empowerment at UET Peshawar.

Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, registrar UET Peshawar in his closing remarks said that unfortunately women discrimination exists throughout the world which needs to be addressed.

He appreciated the efforts of KK in this regard. Islam also teach us about the women rights and gender equity, he added. He expressed his satisfaction that this MoU will help in benefiting our female students to get encouraged.

Dr. Tariq Mehmood Khalil, Manager ORIC, Romaisa Arbab, Admin and HR Officer KK and other senior officials were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

