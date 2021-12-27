Prices of essential food items stay high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour, pulses, black, green tea and others were remained high-side in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken is being sold at Rs196/- per kg while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs190-200/- per kg and hen eggs at Rs300/- per dozen, the survey noted.

The survey revealed that prices of cooking/ghee touched a new peak in the retail market as an increase of Rs30-40 per kg was witnessed in the retail market. Black tea is being sold at Rs1000/- per kg while green tea is available at Rs800-900 per kg.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160/- per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140/- per kg, the survey noted. Confectionery items, including breads and butter prices also remained high-side in the local market, it added.

The price of sugar has decreased in the local market as five kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs447/-, despite the fact that shopkeepers are still selling sugar at Rs95-100 per kg as prices go unchecked by the authorities concerned.

Flour prices also remained high-side as 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1200-1300/- and Rs1350/- while 80-kg flour sac was available at Rs 6,000/- per 85-kg bag at Rs 6500-6800/- per 85 KG bag, the survey revealed.

According to a survey, the prices of food grains/pulses remained unchanged. Good quality rice (sela) is being sold at Rs160/- per kg against the price of Rs150/- per kg while toota rice was available at Rs90-100/- per kg against the price of Rs80/- per kg.

Dal channa was being sold at Rs300/- per kg, dal mash at Rs260-270/- per kg, white channe (big size) at Rs200/- per kg, Khaara Red bean at Rs200 per kg, dal masoor Rs200/- per kg, Dal chilka green at Rs200/- per kg, moonge at Rs170/- per kg.

Likewise, it added, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa small size at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs270/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs200/- per kg while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables also remained ‘high-side’ in the local market. A one-kg tomato was being sold at Rs80/- per kg and Rs100 per kg in the local market in the previous week, the survey noted.

A one-kg onion is being sold at Rs40/- per kg against the price of Rs60 per kg. Garlic is being sold at Rs250-260/- per kg, green chili at Rs160/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, ginger was available at Rs400/- per kg, the survey noted.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden colored apples are being sold at Rs150/- per kg, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas available at Rs 60-80/-, guava was being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250/- per kg, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120/- per kg, grapes at Rs150-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

