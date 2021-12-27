ATP chief concerned at gas ‘crisis’

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed grave concern over ongoing gas crisis in country, saying that owing to lack of proper planning, timely decision and strategy, industry, exports and domestic consumers have been adversely suffered.

Chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday, Faiq noted ‘price-hike’ and inadequacy of energy are making difficulties for people to earn livelihoods. He asked the Ministry of Power to accept its failure immediately.

The ATP chief asked the details of Independent Power Projects (IPPs) commission and agreements should be made public.

He criticized the present and previous rulers for demonstrating criminal negligence.

Neither timely planning nor strategy made to overcome crisis situations, Mr Shah noted.

He said the ATP has devised a comprehensive line of action and mechanism and informed the government and public about the party’s programme.

The party chairman said the media and experts had continuously apprised the government and stakeholders but policy was never designed to overcome the energy crisis.

He castigated that legislation, justice, everything done for personal interests and gaining power but no initiative was made for public welfare and country.

Shah emphasized it has necessitated that to constitute a policy making board and coming all institution under united platform in order to enhance economy, export and make country an economic super power, which is prime requirements of the day and also a better future.

