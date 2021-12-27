ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Pakistan

ATP chief concerned at gas ‘crisis’

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed grave concern over ongoing gas crisis in country, saying that owing to lack of proper planning, timely decision and strategy, industry, exports and domestic consumers have been adversely suffered.

Chairing a meeting here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday, Faiq noted ‘price-hike’ and inadequacy of energy are making difficulties for people to earn livelihoods. He asked the Ministry of Power to accept its failure immediately.

The ATP chief asked the details of Independent Power Projects (IPPs) commission and agreements should be made public.

He criticized the present and previous rulers for demonstrating criminal negligence.

Neither timely planning nor strategy made to overcome crisis situations, Mr Shah noted.

He said the ATP has devised a comprehensive line of action and mechanism and informed the government and public about the party’s programme.

The party chairman said the media and experts had continuously apprised the government and stakeholders but policy was never designed to overcome the energy crisis.

He castigated that legislation, justice, everything done for personal interests and gaining power but no initiative was made for public welfare and country.

Shah emphasized it has necessitated that to constitute a policy making board and coming all institution under united platform in order to enhance economy, export and make country an economic super power, which is prime requirements of the day and also a better future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IPPs Muhammad Faiq Shah ATP chief gas ‘crisis’

