ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan slams extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Recorder Report 27 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said a 19 years old student was martyred Sunday by Indian occupation forces with impunity in Islamabad, IIOJK. At least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.

The spokesperson said the occupation army had intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continue unabated.

He said the burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, was yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behaviour and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine.

He said India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force could break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who were resolutely standing up against India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

The violations must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IIOJK extrajudicial killings Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan slams extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories