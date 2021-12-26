ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

  • Senior ministers and top military brace will attend the meeting
BR Web Desk 26 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Monday to discuss matters related to national security and the situation in Afghanistan, Aaj News reported.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Senior ministers, including Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, as well as the top military brace, would attend the meeting. The participants would be briefed on the current security situation in the country and the developments in Afghanistan.

The session has been called less than a week after Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

The OIC session was held in Islamabad on December 18. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the session during which it was decided to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Programme to deal with the rapidly aggravating crisis.

Pakistan had warned of the “biggest man-made crisis” in Afghanistan in case the world didn’t help the war-torn country and stressed the need for urgent help for the people.

Earlier this month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regretted the opposition’s decision to boycott the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

“It is the first time in seven decades that a government is presenting its policy on national security in the Parliament,” he said, adding that it was a matter of national security, not a political affair.

PM Imran Khan National Security Committee NSC meeting

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Sheikh Rashid offers one-way ticket for Nawaz's return to Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses in red as COVID-19 cases rise

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

Pakistan beat India by two wickets to reach U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Pakistan reports two more Covid-19 deaths, 358 new cases

Textile, apparel industry: Govt decides to substitute power, RLNG tariffs

Read more stories