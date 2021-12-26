PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Monday to discuss matters related to national security and the situation in Afghanistan, Aaj News reported.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Senior ministers, including Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, as well as the top military brace, would attend the meeting. The participants would be briefed on the current security situation in the country and the developments in Afghanistan.

The session has been called less than a week after Pakistan hosted the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

The OIC session was held in Islamabad on December 18. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the session during which it was decided to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Programme to deal with the rapidly aggravating crisis.

Pakistan had warned of the “biggest man-made crisis” in Afghanistan in case the world didn’t help the war-torn country and stressed the need for urgent help for the people.

Earlier this month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regretted the opposition’s decision to boycott the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

“It is the first time in seven decades that a government is presenting its policy on national security in the Parliament,” he said, adding that it was a matter of national security, not a political affair.