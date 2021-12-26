ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

NNI 26 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged youth to adopt Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on December 25, he said, “On this day, I want to emphasize upon our youth that Jinnah’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication to a bigger cause made him the great leader.”

“We as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.” He said, “Today we celebrate the birthday of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Pakistan celebrates Quaid's 145th birth anniversary

It was a matter of privilege for our generation and our children to born in an independent Pakistan that could not have been our destiny without the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

He said Muhammad Ali Jinnah realized the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Quaid’s determination to unify a nation despite huge challenges and opposition was only possible due to his perseverance, he added. “As per Quaid’s vision, our government is striving for a society free of corruption and a system that helps the poor and underprivileged citizens. Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges and the only solution to overcome these is to live by the Quaid’s ideals of unity, faith and discipline,” he added.

He said it was a day to join together in the same spirit as our forefathers did during the independence movement. “Let us shun our differences based on cast, creed and faith and work in unison.”

Imran Khan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birth anniversary

