Soldier martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

NNI 26 Dec 2021

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A soldier was martyred on Saturday when a military post came under terrorist attack in Shewa area of North Waziristan district.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, terrorists fired at a military post in Shewa, North Waziristan District. Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

During intense exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan embraced Shahadat. The 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan was a resident of Kurram.

The statement stated that the clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

ISPR North Waziristan Soldier martyred

