ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Christmas: Baitul Maal Punjab organises various events

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Punjab organized various events on Christmas Day. Director General Social Welfare Punjab Mudasser Riaz Malik attended a function at Old Age Home in Yuhanaabad and later at Cathedral Church Mall Road as a special guest and cut the Christmas cakes.

He also distributed Christmas presents among Christian old people and special children. Special events were held for the elderly women living in the old age home and Christmas songs were sung.

Addressing the participants, Director General Social Welfare Mudasser Riaz Malik, while expressing good wishes from the Punjab government for the Christian community, said that Pakistan should be introduced to the world as tolerant and harmonized nation. “We should extend this message to international community that there is love among followers of all beliefs and we all love Pakistan,” said DG.

He reminded that today is also the birthday of the founder of Pakistan. “In this regard, he said, the views of the Fathers of the Nation about minorities should not be forgotten. In his speech, Quaid-e-Azam said that people of all religions are as Pakistani as I am”. Quaid-e-Azam had said that a new country has been formed and now all people of Pakistan without distinction of belief are free to live according to their faith, DG Social Welfare elaborated.

The DG Social Welfare said that protection of minorities is the responsibility of all of us. The Punjab Government is striving to provide all kinds of facilities to the minority community. This is evidenced by the fact that Christmas celebrations are being held at official levels everywhere today,” concluded DG Social Welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Christmas Day Mudasser Riaz Malik Baitul Maal Punjab Christmas cakes

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Christmas: Baitul Maal Punjab organises various events

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories