ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Pakistan

CM Sindh cuts Christmas cake

APP 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for notables of Christian community at CM House to celebrate Christmas with them.

The programme was attended by Minister for Minorities Gianchand Israni, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, MPA Naveed Athony, Bishop Frederick John (Church of Pakistan), Zafar Iqbal, Pastor Mouzzam John, Pastor Robin Raz, Pastor Ashar Mansha, Pastor Pervaiz Lazar, Pastor Shafqat Gill, Bishop Gulfam Jawed Cardinal Joseph Coutts /Archbishop Benny Mario Travas, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Roma Mushtaq Matto, Mushtaq Matto, Amant zia, Razzaq and others.

The chief minister exchanged views with them on different matters of their mutual interest and had tea and sweets with them.

On the occasion the chief minister cut a cake along with them and shared with them. Speaking on the occasion, the he said that he was happy to receive notable of Christian community members at CM House. “We, the PPP respect minorities and consider them like our brothers and sisters,” he said and added his government has given them equal rights.

Shah said that the Christian community like other communities have contributed a lot in the development of different sectors such as education, health, and social sector.

He assured them that he would visit them shortly and resolve their issues, if any.

