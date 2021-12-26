ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ecology and environment: Experts stress need for awareness among mountain communities

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Experts have urged upon the government to create awareness about the Karakoram Anomaly, ecology and environment among mountain communities to maintain the required ecological harmony.

This was the crux of the interaction of the experts on Karakoram Anomaly held here on Saturday at the National Press Club.

According to the experts, the projected 1.5-degree Celsius rise in global temperature could occur in the 2040s, which is 10 years sooner than the earlier projections. A slight rise in global temperatures could be disastrous for large segments of the population especially the most vulnerable communities living in the mountain regions.

Among other experts, Khan Faraz stated that Pakistan was host to more than 7,000 glaciers, which were showing mixed behaviours, wherein the south- and east-facing glaciers were melting at a faster rate than the ones facing north.

The Karakoram Anomaly, which maintains that the glaciers of the Karakoram mountain range are either surging or are stable. However, overall the glaciers were melting at a much faster rate. The mountain ecosystems could not be isolated from other ecosystems because there were downstream and upstream connections between them, Khan Faraz maintained.

Also, the mountains are an important source of water and livelihoods for communities not only in the mountainous areas but also in the downstream river basins.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khan Faraz National Press Club Karakoram Anomaly mountain

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ecology and environment: Experts stress need for awareness among mountain communities

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories