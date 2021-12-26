Rain, snow likely across upcountry today

KARACHI: Rain and snow are expected across upcountry on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

Rain and snow are likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, central and south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Fog and smog are likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours in the next 24 hours.

“A westerly wave is present over western/upper parts of the country and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday and Monday,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas. The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh -9 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Skardu, Kalam, Hunza and, Astore -5 each, Bagrote -4, Malamjabba and Kalat -3, ACH, Chitral, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar and Gilgit -2 each, and Mirkhani -1.

Partly cloudy to complete cloudy with chances of drizzle rain at night hours with minimum temperature ranging between 15 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

