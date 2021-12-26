ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
HBL-PSL live-streaming rights: huge rise in value

Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Pursuant to a public tender process, Daraz has submitted the highest bid, to live-stream HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and 2023 in Pakistan, which sees a walloping increase of 175 percent from the value for the last two years.

The seventh edition of HBL Pakistan Super League will kick off at Karachi’s National Stadium on 27th January when defending champions Multan Sultans play 2020 edition’s winners Karachi Kings. The event will conclude in Lahore on 27th February with the final at Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Acting Chief Executive Salman Naseer said, “The growing interest of the bidders and the exponential increase in their offerings is a testimony to how big the brand of HBL Pakistan Super League has become. In today’s digital age, live-streaming plays a crucial role in the growth and promotion of sports, and I am sure that the next two editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League will attract even more eye balls, with the ease of access to the action. I congratulate and thank Daraz for their trust in the HBL PSL.”

Daraz Chief Marketing Officer Ammar Hassan said, “We are proud to have made the highest offer to acquire the digital streaming rights for HBL Pakistan Super League 2022-23. We want to be the number one digital platform of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

