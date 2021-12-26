ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries

Reuters 26 Dec 2021

BAMAKO: Mali’s government has denied the presence of Russian mercenaries in the West African country after 15 Western powers accused Russia of providing material support to a deployment of private military contractors.

France, Canada and 13 European nations on Thursday condemned Moscow for facilitating an alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, where the government is battling an Islamist insurgency.

Government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga in a statement late on Friday denied that “elements of a private security company” had been deployed to Mali. He said “Russian trainers” were present as part of a bilateral agreement between Mali and Russia. “Formally denies these baseless allegations and demands that evidence be brought by independent sources,” Maiga said. “Russian trainers are in Mali as part of the reinforcement of the operational capacities of the National Defence and Security Forces.”

It was not immediately clear who the Russian trainers were, nor their exact role. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation could not immediately be reached for clarification early on Saturday.

Earlier this month the European Union suspended its training mission for soldiers in Central African Republic (CAR) because of fears it could get tied up in violations of international law by Russian mercenaries, including the Wagner Group.

The United States, which sanctioned Wagner for its actions in CAR earlier this year, has repeatedly condemned any potential deployment of Russian mercenaries to Mali.

The U.S. State Department has said that such a deployment would cost the Malian government upwards of $10 million per month and further destabilise the country as it struggles to ward of Islamist insurgents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Wagner Group do not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world so long as they do not break Russian law.

Mali Russian mercenaries Mali’s government Abdoulaye Maiga

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mali denies deployment of Russian mercenaries

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories