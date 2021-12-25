Christmas to be observed today

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, Christian community across the country will celebrate Christmas in a befitting manner today. Special services will be held in Churches across the country. In these services, prayers would be offered for the country’s peace, progress and prosperity. The main attraction of the Christmas include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

The Christian community will hold different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

Police has made security arrangements on the eve of Christmas with deployment of police force at Churches and public places.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the festival of Christmas.

