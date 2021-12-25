Ring road scandal: PML-N demands action against authorities

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving ring road’s realignment, asserting that neither CM Buzdar and PM Khan nor ‘direct beneficiaries’ such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bokhari could be exempted.

While speaking on the ring road scandal in Punjab Assembly PML-N MPA Sami Ullah Khan said that the ring road scandal exchequer bears the loss of Rs207 million. Parliamentary Secretary on Housing Taimur Masood while responding to the criticism denied the involvement of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in the scandal. He also said the scandal should be brought to a logical conclusion.

The session started 1 hour 53 minutes late under the chair of the Panel of Chair Mian Shafi Muhammad. While giving answers to the questions industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government has announced employment schemes for the youth.

