ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IoBM-SSKIC holds cohort-1 graduation ceremony

Press Release 25 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Shahjehan S Karim Incubation Centre (SSK-IC) at the Institute of Business Management, Karachi held the Dr Ahmer S Karim (ASK) Cohort-1 Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday.

The chief guest was Nadeem Hussain, Chairman, Pakistan Fintech Network and Executive Chairman, Planet N Group of Companies. Four startups were awarded graduation that were incubated at the SSK-IC, named in honour of IoBM’s Late Founder President. The ASK Grant Challenge provided business expertise and financial support to the startups. The graduating startups were: Asmeron, Boltay Huroof, Bridge Care, Creative 3D, Nutroforge products and TactonBiotic.

Nadeem Hussain said that entrepreneurship is about passion and not numbers. He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to bring a change to the customer journey, monetize their businesses, and should achieve scalability.

IoBM President Talib Karim appreciated the efforts of the mentors and startups who worked together to achieve a mutual goal. He said IoBM believes in creating job creators and the SSK-IC is working to make this happen. Mehboob S Karim, Chief Technical Advisor, IoBM, shared the strategy pillars of SSK-IC including infrastructure, capacity building and mentoring, financial viability, tech-enabled ESG innovations, industry and academia linkages, and post-incubation support.

During his welcome address, Dr Imran Batada, IoBM’s CTO and Director CIT said that startups need to take into consideration the timing of the launch, execution of the plan, idea, and business model.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IoBM SSKIC graduation ceremony Incubation Centre

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

IoBM-SSKIC holds cohort-1 graduation ceremony

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories