Some departments ruining economy: APCNGA

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), on Friday, said some departments are ruining the economy in a bid to continue their monopoly over the troubled gas sector. The desire of these departments is resulting in production and export losses to the tune of billions, while hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs in this era of double-digit inflation, it said.

Because of these factors, a gas crisis occurs every winter and now it has also become a routine even during the summer, costing the battered economy dearly, said Group Leader of APCNGA Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha. In a statement, he said that due to the shortage of gas in the country and mismanagement in gas imports, the country’s economy loses billions, while investors receive a negative message.

He said that despite, the government’s desire to liberalise the gas sector, some elements are not allowing the private sector to start cheap gas imports. Ghiyas Paracha said that the same elements are obstructing the construction of new terminals, expansion of existing terminals and construction of the gas pipeline, which is badly needed.

He said that the gas bureaucracy has failed to import LNG on time and at reasonable prices and at present, expensive gas was being imported to sell it cheaply to influential sectors. The gas supply to the CNG sector, which has been paying the highest price of it, has been discontinued as mismanagement in the gas sector has reached its peak, which has severely affected its performance, he observed.

Because of rampant mismanagement in the gas sector, the circular debt is increasing rapidly resulting in troubles, he observed. The leader of the CNG sector said that Pakistan bought the most expensive LNG cargoes due to the wrong planning of the concerned officials and the entire burden of which is being shifted to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

