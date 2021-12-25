ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkey has burst its forex bubble with latest measures: Erdogan

Reuters 25 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the government had burst a bubble in the foreign exchange market by taking steps this week to protect lira deposits against volatility. “We have seen the bubble on the foreign exchange rates disperse in a day with our package of measures,” Erdogan said, adding that the government had gone ahead with its low-rate economic plan despite internal opposition.

Ahead of a meeting with economists and academics, Erdogan said Turkey economy would enter a very different environment in the summer thanks to the “new economic model”. The Turkish lira had plunged on Monday to an all-time low of 18.4 to the dollar, following a months-long slide due to unorthodox interest rate cuts and fears of an inflationary spiral.

Erdogan then announced a scheme in which the Treasury and central bank would reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies, sparking the biggest intraday rally ever. On Friday, he said he expected companies and sellers to cut their prices following the rebound of the lira, including on cars and houses - adding that the government will track down those who do not.

While his plan to defend lira deposits has given Turkish savers some respite and possibly laid the ground for an early election - it also risks piling up debt and stoking already rife inflation.

Turkey forex Turkey economy foreign exchange market Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Turkey has burst its forex bubble with latest measures: Erdogan

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories