ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn futures near 6-month high

Reuters 25 Dec 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures neared a six-month high and soybean futures topped a four-month high on Thursday on concerns about unfavorable dryness and heat threatening South American crops, analysts said.

Rain is not expected to bring much relief to southern Brazil, the world’s top soybean exporter, and Argentina in the coming days, weather forecasters said.

Instead, a La Nina weather pattern, which typically causes dryness in both countries, has taken hold and is likely to remain through the winter, said Jake Hanley, managing director of Teucrium Trading.

“The fact that we are in the midst of another La Nina, no matter how strong, is understandably keeping the trade on edge,” Hanley said in a note.

The most actively traded CBOT corn contract settled 3-1/4 cents firmer at $6.05-3/4 a bushel and traded up to $6.07, the highest price since July 1.

Most-active soybeans rose 5-3/4 cents to end at $13.40-3/4 a bushel and hit their highest price since Aug. 19 at $13.42-1/2. Wheat rose 3/4-cent to $8.14-3/4 per bushel at the CBOT and reached its highest price since Dec. 3 at $8.20-1/2.

Corn or soy losses in South America could tighten global supplies and shift export demand to the United States. However, La Nina-related dryness should disappear by next month, said Cristian Russo, an agronomist at the Rosario grains exchange in Argentina.

In US weather, record-setting warmth and dry, breezy conditions will further reduce topsoil moisture in key Plains winter wheat production areas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a daily report.

The USDA, in a separate report, said US exporters in the week ended Dec. 16 sold 811,500 tonnes of soybeans for 2021/2022, a marketing-year low, and 1,000 tonnes for 2022/2023. Analysts had expected 700,000 to 1.85 million tonnes.

Total weekly US export sales were 1.1 million tonnes for corn, compared with estimates for 725,000 to 1.45 million tonnes.

Corn soybean Chicago Board of Trade CBOT corn corn rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Corn futures near 6-month high

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories