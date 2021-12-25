KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 08-12-2021 30-12-2021 06-01-2022 Prem. 60.00/- Husein Sugar Mills Limited -Preference Right 23-12-2021 14-01-2022 21-01-2022 /- Unity Foods Limited 23-12-2021 14-01-2022 21-01-2022 Prem. 17.00/- ==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021