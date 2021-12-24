ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Shares edge up, dollar set for worst week since Sept as Omicron fears ebb

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Most Asian share markets edged higher on Friday and the safe-haven dollar was on the back foot, on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.

The greenback was headed for its worst week since September while other risk-friendly assets from bitcoin to the Australian dollar held onto their recent gains buoyed by ebbing concerns over the severity of the new COVID-19 variant.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%, and Japan's Nikkei inched 0.1% higher, after the S&P 500 had finished at a record closing high.

Some markets, however, fell on tighter measures to contain the spread of Omicron. Chinese blue chips slipped 0.32% a day after rising infections in the northwestern city of Xi'an resulted in a lockdown of its 13 million residents.

"As it looks like neither tapering nor the Omicron variant will have too much of an effect on the economy, globally, money is flowing into equities," said Steven Leung executive director for institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

The US Federal Reserve said last week it would accelerate tapering of its massive bond buying programme and paved the way for three interest rate hikes in 2022, but this did not roil markets as it did in 2013 when the Fed tapered its post financial crisis quantitative easing.

Meanwhile, economists believe the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is unlikely to prevent a second straight year of above-trend growth, even as they - and more importantly epidemiologists and public health experts - try to assess the variant's impact on health services given its apparent reduced severity yet increased transmissibility.

US equity and Treasury markets will be closed on Friday for the holiday.

Soft Dollar

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was at 96.067, little changed on the day but was down 0.6% since Friday's close - its worst week since early September.

The dollar has lost ground on most currencies, barring the yen, another safe haven. The Japanese currency was at 114.38 per dollar on Friday and 82.75 against the Australian dollar, almost the same level as in late November when news about the Omicron variant first emerged.

The Aussie was at $0.7236, just off its five-week peak of $0.7252 hit overnight, and the pound which struck a month high of $1.3437 on Thursday, was last at $1.341, up 1.4% on the week.

"Cautious optimism that Omicron is less severe than Delta is supporting risk assets," said FX analysts at CBA in their daily note.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 1.4926 at their Thursday close having touched more than a one-week high of 1.5010% earlier in the session as investors sold government bonds as part of the risk-on mood.

In line with the same trend, bitcoin rose 4.5% on Thursday, its best day in nearly two weeks and held onto those gains on Friday in Asia, trading just above $51,000.

Trading patterns in the world's largest cryptocurrency are gradually becoming more aligned with risk-on and risk-off moves in traditional markets as institutional investors' influence grows.

Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade snapping a three-day rally. Brent crude futures slid 0.47%, to $76.49 a barrel. US markets are closed.

The weak dollar helped spot gold to continue to edge up 0.6% on the day, and 1.15% on the week to $1,818 per ounce.

Reuters

MSCI's index Most Asian share markets

