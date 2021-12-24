SBP’s reserves down $415m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the States Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $415 million to $18.153 billion during the week ended December 17, mainly due to external debt repayment.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $381 million

According to data released by the SBP, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $24.633 billion on 17 Dec, 2021. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.479 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021