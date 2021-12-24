ANL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SBP’s reserves down $415m

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the States Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $415 million to $18.153 billion during the week ended December 17, mainly due to external debt repayment.

According to data released by the SBP, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $24.633 billion on 17 Dec, 2021. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.479 billion.

