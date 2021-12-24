ICAP holds grand finale of National Finance Olympiad

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan organized the Grand Finale of the annual mega finance competition, National Finance Olympiad 2021 to bring to limelight the finance talent of the country at a local hotel. The National Finance Olympiad 2021 started with registrations of 39 teams represented by 117 Chartered Accountants and Finance professionals from renowned private and public sector organizations across Pakistan.

The event comprised of the initial qualifying round where ICAP was supported by leading professional firms as Technical Partners. The second round comprised of Harvard Simulation, which was led by Karachi School of Business Leadership (KSBL) as learning partners. The second round also included an activity session which was led by Carnelian. The top six teams qualified to compete against each other in the Grand Finale included K Electric, Thal Limited – House of Habib, Tabani’s school of accountancy, United Bank Limited, ARTT Business School and Account Ants.

The Grand Finale encompassed three intriguing rounds Buzzer round, The Board Room and 100- seconds. ARTT Business School was judged as The National Finance Olympiad Champion 2021 followed by Thal Limited – House of Habib and Account Ants as 1st and 2nd Runners Up, respectively.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, Vice President ICAP welcomed the participants and shared the concept and objectives of the competition. He said that the main purpose of the event was to engage finance professionals in their professional development in a unique way, place them against each other in a healthy competition and encourage them to discover their potential, exhibit their talent and celebrate their competence in a befitting manner. The finance competition has become one of the integral events of ICAP, as it offers a unique experience to finance professionals through expanding their knowledge and strategic thinking, challenging their boundaries and winning tremendous recognition.

He further added that, the world has undergone unprecedented changes and the pace of change will only increase. This will have a significant impact on the world economy and working professionals will have to become accustomed with these changes. To survive and remain relevant, professionals need to invest in attaining new skills. The National Finance Olympiad is a unique initiative by ICAP providing a distinctive platform to finance professionals working in industry and firms to come together, compete and celebrate their competence and acquire new knowledge and skills.

The Vice President congratulated the proud winners and showed gratitude to the NFO organizing team comprising Unilever, KSBL, Carnelian, PAIB committee, jury members, evaluators, ICAP Examinations Department, Information Technology Department, MarCom and everyone who made this event a success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021