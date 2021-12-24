President urges expats to invest

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, which is fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub. “It is need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organizations in Pakistan for proper utilization of their intellectual and business talent,” the president said this while talking to a delegation of US-based overseas Pakistanis, led by President Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed, that called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

While talking to the delegation, the president said that Pakistan was improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education. He stated that efforts were being made to increase the number of university graduates, besides enhancing the quality of education.

He further said that steps were being taken for digitalisation of economy, which would further boost foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

The president was told that Aspire Pakistan was a network of overseas entrepreneurships, investors, and technology experts with a vision to make Pakistan socially and economically prosperous through innovation and entrepreneurship. The president appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

