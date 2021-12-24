ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President urges expats to invest

Naveed Butt 24 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, which is fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub. “It is need to link up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organizations in Pakistan for proper utilization of their intellectual and business talent,” the president said this while talking to a delegation of US-based overseas Pakistanis, led by President Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed, that called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

While talking to the delegation, the president said that Pakistan was improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education. He stated that efforts were being made to increase the number of university graduates, besides enhancing the quality of education.

He further said that steps were being taken for digitalisation of economy, which would further boost foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

The president was told that Aspire Pakistan was a network of overseas entrepreneurships, investors, and technology experts with a vision to make Pakistan socially and economically prosperous through innovation and entrepreneurship. The president appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Overseas Pakistanis Dr Arif Alvi Hassan Syed

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

President urges expats to invest

‘Covid-19 Fund’ being established

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Govt misses petroleum levy target

6th review of EFF to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12

Vaccine and infection data mark small victories in Omicron battle

Omicron wave forces Lufthansa to axe 33,000 flights

SBP’s reserves down $415m

Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

Bank holiday

Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project: Agreements worth $195m signed with WB

Read more stories