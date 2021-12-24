ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Pakistan

PA proceedings marred by lack of deptts’ interest: minister

Recorder Report 24 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that due to lack of interest of provincial departments, there are difficulties in running the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly.

The Minister was chairing a meeting on Assembly Business at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Focal persons of all the provincial departments nominated for the Punjab Assembly including the law secretary were also present on the occasion.

Expressing deep concern over the non-attendance of Assembly Secretariat by focal persons to collect next day business, the Law Minister said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had especially stressed on the need to improve the situation. He urged that the focal person of each department would receive the agenda of the next day from the office of law department and parliamentary affairs at the end of the daily assembly session and mark attendance in the existing register there on. He said that whatever the next day’s assembly business would be, the focal person would immediately bring it to the notice of his secretary and minister so that they could prepare answers timely.

Raja Basharat warned that if there was any negligence in this matter in future, it would be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary Punjab and appropriate action would be taken.

It may be mentioned here that each provincial department has appointed a deputy secretary level officer as focal person for the collection of assembly business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Raja Basharat Punjab assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

