Plots handed over to victims of real estate scam

KARACHI: Syed Mohsin Ali, one of the builders in Karachi has agreed to handover the plots and refund the amount to the remaining victims of Gulshan-e-Hassan project, after being convicted by the Accountability Court.

According to the details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi had received complaints against accused Syed Mohsin Ali, a builder, of cheating public at large. The accused had launched a housing scheme namely Gulshan-e-Hassan, behind Al-Zaib Hotel, Superhighway at Jamshoro in the year 1994. The accused fraudulently received millions of rupees from 230 victims but he neither handed over possession of plots nor refunded the amount to them.

NAB Karachi conducted inquiry which was upgraded into investigation and subsequently filed a Reference No.5/2008 (State Vs Syed Mohsin Ali & Others) in the Accountability Court Karachi, which convicted the said accused under section 10(a) of NAO-1999 to suffer 10 years Rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs.5million.

The accused filed a Criminal Appeal having No. 21/2012 in Sindh High Court against the conviction. The High Court of Sindh has issued a Court Order on 8th November 2021 regarding clearance of remaining liabilities of victims. In the light of this order, the accused agreed to handover the plots and refund the amount to the remaining victims.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at NAB (K) on 21 Dec 2021, wherein Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP), DG NAB Karachi handed over the possession of plots to the rightful owners/ allottees of the housing scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021