ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Dec 24, 2021
Pakistan

FPCCI elections: UBG panel claims all chambers, related bodies in southern Punjab supporting it

Press Release 24 Dec 2021

LAHORE: All Chambers of Commerce and Industry and affiliated trade associations of South Punjab on Thursday unanimously enblock announced to support the all candidates of United Business Group panel in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, former president FPCCI hosted a grand reception in honour of UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, SVP candidate Hanif Gohar and others which was overwhelmingly attended by a large number of nominated members executive committee of chambers and general body of associations hailing from South Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion Iftikhar Ali Malik said that “we are proud that south Punjab chambers and associations always supported the UBG policies and traders of this region will be brought to main stream of national economy. “

SM Muneer said that under developed south Punjab will be brought at par with big cities by offering them loans on soft terms and conditions for industrialisation. Shahzad Ali Malik former president Lahore Chamber announced that after coming into power special attention will be focused on all local chambers for addressing their genuine grievances on top priority. He said agriculture and textile sectors of this region will be accorded great importance and ultra modern research lab will be established for getting bumper crops. Dr Nouman Idris Butt said that if voted to power, will hold regular meetings with chambers and affiliated associations of the Punjab every month and take them into confidence on all important issues. Tanvir Ahmad Sh who hails from south Punjab thanked the voters and supporters for assuring full backing to UBG panel in the forthcoming annual election.

Along with others Executive Committee Member Lahore Chamber Momin Ali Malik, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, Principlal political adviser Waqar Ahmad Mian were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Iftikhar Ali Malik UBG FPCCI elections Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh

