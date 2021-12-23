ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street rises for third day as Omicron fears ease

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2021

Wall Street's main indexes rose solidly for a third straight session on Thursday after more encouraging developments about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break.

The S&P 500 was near its intraday record high as most sectors gained. Industrials and consumer discretionary were the top-performing sectors, both up about 1.3%.

Vaccine makers AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over.

The arrival of Omicron has helped ratchet up market volatility for much of the last month of 2021, which has been a strong year for equities.

"There was a lot of negative sentiment coming into the final part of the year, and investors have likely continued to see pretty strong economic growth and pretty positive developments as it relates to healthcare innovation around COVID and that is putting in a bit of a bid into equities and causing investors to look to allocate capital as they close out the year," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Wall Street falls as Omicron’s spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.25 points, or 0.62%, to 35,977.14, the S&P 500 gained 34.28 points, or 0.73%, to 4,730.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.23 points, or 0.99%, to 15,676.12.

Defensive sectors, which have mostly outperformed in December, lagged on Thursday, with real estate down 0.9%.

Trading volumes were expected to be thinner than usual ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. The stock market will be closed on Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

In another medical development against the pandemic, the United States authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc. Merck shares slipped 0.4%, while Pfizer shares were off 2%.

"Last holiday season, there was an equal spike in cases, but now we have so many more weapons in our arsenal to fight COVID-19 and that is a very different outlook," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in New York.

Wall Street jumps after sharp selloff as Nike, Micron lead gains

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week as the labour market tightened, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021.

Tesla Inc shares rose 5.5%, gaining sharply for a second day after Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was "almost done" with his stock sales after selling over $15 billion worth since early November.

The S&P 500 is up about 26% so far this year. Still, the environment for equities could be changing heading into next year as the Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates in 2022.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.81-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.47-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 70 new lows.

Wall Street AstraZeneca S&P 500 Novavax Dow Jones Industrial Average Christmas holidays Tesla shares Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street rises for third day as Omicron fears ease

Six more suspected cases of Omicron variant reported in Karachi

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

SBP-held forex reserves down $415mn due to external debt repayment

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Read more stories