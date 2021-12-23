SBP-held forex reserves down $415mn due to external debt repayment

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $415 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $18.15 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

The decrease was attributed to external debt repayment.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.63 billion on December 17, 2021, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.48 billion.

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

The reserves-level is also critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $6 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar this month.

