ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
SBP-held forex reserves down $415mn due to external debt repayment

BR Web Desk 23 Dec 2021

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $415 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $18.15 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

The decrease was attributed to external debt repayment.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.63 billion on December 17, 2021, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.48 billion.

Forex reserves down $123m

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

The reserves-level is also critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $6 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar this month.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

forex SBP reserves Dollar Rupee

