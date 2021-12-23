ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare

AFP 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali faces a long road to recovery following surgery after he was forced off the field with chest pain during a domestic match, officials said Thursday.

The 34-year-old fell ill Tuesday while batting for Central Punjab in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi and was rushed to a hospital.

He underwent two angioplasty procedures after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said.

"Abid has commenced rehabilitation... did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort," it said, adding he is likely to be discharged next week.

The stocky Abid made headlines in December 2019 when he became the first batsman to hit a century on debut at both Test and one-day international levels.

His ODI hundred came against Australia in Dubai in March 2019, while the Test century was scored against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi nine months later.

Abid has so far scored 1,180 runs in 16 Tests, and played six ODIs for Pakistan.

He is one of several sports figures to have suffered cardiac problems recently.

They include Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match in June.

Pakistan's next Test series is at home against Australia in March next year.

Abid Ali Pakistan Test opener

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Forex held by Turkish locals jumped by $6bn last week

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Read more stories