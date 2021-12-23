ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35 (0.77%)
BR30 19,505 Increased By 383.4 (2%)
KSE100 44,419 Increased By 244.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.2 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
China stainless steel futures extend gains on tight supply view

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Chinese stainless steel futures extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, rising as much as 3% on expectations of lower output even as demand was dented by lower seasonal consumption.

Steelmakers are expected to strengthen maintenance amid a poor demand outlook and production for the metal will remain at relatively low levels till the Chinese New Year holidays, Jinrui Futures wrote in a note, adding that stainless steel prices will be underpinned by raw material costs.

The most actively traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for February delivery gained as much as 3% to 16,635 yuan ($2,611.26) per tonne. They rose 2.9% to 16,625 yuan a tonne at close.

Steel rebar futures on the Shanghai bourse for May delivery advanced 0.6% to 4,479 yuan per tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, inched 0.04% higher to 4,584 yuan a tonne.

Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were mixed.

China iron ore, steel futures fall on Covid-19 curbs

Benchmark iron ore futures fell 0.7% to 693 yuan a tonne, tracking spot market as prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China dropped $1.5 to $127.5 per tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal prices ended up 1.2% at 2,250 yuan a tonne and coke futures increased 0.6% to 3,088 yuan per tonne.

Steel Mill stainless steel futures

