ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 34.7 (0.76%)
BR30 19,538 Increased By 416.3 (2.18%)
KSE100 44,420 Increased By 245.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,510 Increased By 120.7 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on plan to boost 10-year, 40-year debt issue

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, buoyed by a Reuters report of a plan to boost 10-year and 40-year bond sales, although gains were capped as the government aims to reduce the overall sale amount.

Japan plans to boost the sale of 40-year government bonds by 17% to 4.2 trillion yen ($37 billion), although it plans to cut its bond issuance overall, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.725% and the 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.060%.

While the issuance plan including 40-year bonds appears largely in line with investors' demand, the increase in 10-year bonds was a bit surprising, said Chotaro Morita, chief bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

But the reduced size of the planned sale would be a relief for investors, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGB yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and their yield stayed at minus 0.105%. The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 151.88, with a trading volume of 11,213 lots.

JGB Japanese government bond yields JGB yield

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise on plan to boost 10-year, 40-year debt issue

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories