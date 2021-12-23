ANL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.58%)
UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

AFP Updated 23 Dec 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans, while seeking to keep funds out of Taliban hands.

The resolution — a first step by the UN after months of wrangling over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan — was welcomed by the Islamists as a “good step.”

Since the Taliban swept back to power in August, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the West in what the UN has described as an “unprecedented fiscal shock” to the aid-dependent Afghan economy.

For months now, observers have been warning that millions face a choice between starvation or migration during a combined food, fuel and cash crisis throughout the bitter winter.

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

The Security Council resolution allows aid to flow into the country for one year without violating international sanctions aimed at isolating the Taliban, whose regime is not recognized by the international community.

“We appreciate it (as) it can help Afghanistan’s economic situation,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding he hoped the international community would also “speed up” removal of crippling economic and banking sanctions imposed on entities linked to the group.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “UN sanctions are an important tool to respond to threats and human rights abuses, but we must make sure these sanctions do not hinder the delivery of urgently needed aid.”

Taliban UN Security Council Antony Blinken Zabihullah Mujahid Afghan aid Afghan economy

