Three PML-N ‘dissident MPAs’ meet Buzdar

LAHORE: Three PML-N MPAs Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri, Muhammad Ghiasuddin and Ch. Ashraf Ali Ansari met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters including constituencies’ problems and development schemes in their areas.

These PML-N MPAs also reposed their confidence over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar adding that the chief minister was serving the masses with sincerity and commitment.

“You have promoted a culture of transparency, tolerance and decency in politics, as parliamentarians are given respect and their problems are resolved on a priority basis;” they said and contended that the development work done in Punjab was phenomenal.

