PM sets up body to frame policies on connectivity with CARs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted ministerial committee to deliberate and recommend policies on connectivity with Central Asian Republics (CARs), including air service and opening of banks, and give recommendations to the Cabinet, official sources told **Business Recorder.**

The decision was taken during discussion of a summary submitted by the Aviation Division to grant licence to Kazakh Air Company “SCAT” as designated carrier on the Pakistan- Kazakhstan route.

The Committee comprising Minister for Foreign Affairs (Convener), Minister for Aviation, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Director General, Civil Aviation Authority will submit its recommendation in two weeks. Foreign Affairs Division shall notify the Committee and provide secretarial support.

During discussion, a member, while emphasizing the importance of connectivity with CARs, pointed out that request of Uzbekistan was pending. Aviation Division clarified that no request by any CAR was pending and without the ASA, the freedom rights could not be given.

Highlighting the trade potential with CARs, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that Pakistan should take the lead and initiate the requests for ASAs with CARs through diplomatic channels.

A Cabinet Member highlighted the need for opening banking channels in CARs, to facilitate trade with the region. It was pointed out that due to lack of business, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch in Tajikistan was being closed. Furthermore, the air connectivity was also suffering due to lack of traffic.

The Cabinet Members observed that economic conditions in CARs were fast improving, which required a more futuristic and visionary approach.

The Prime Minister decided to constitute a Committee under Minister for Foreign Affairs to deliberate on the issue of connectivity with CARs, including air service and opening of banks, and give recommendations to the Cabinet within a fortnight.

The Aviation Division briefed that Air Services Agreement and Protocol between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was concluded in 1993. The ASA stipulated single airline designation. PIA was the designated airline of Pakistan and Kazakhstan Airline (non-operational) was the designated airline of Kazakhstan. Presently, no airline was operating any flights.

The Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee, through diplomatic channel, had forwarded the request of Kazakh Air Company “SCAT” to be a designated carrier on the Pakistan-Kazakhstan route. SCAT was a registered air company with a fleet of both narrow body as well as wide body aircraft. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had recommended acceptance of SCAT designation.

Presently, Pakistan lacked direct air connectivity with the Central Asian region. Therefore, Aviation Division proposed acceptance of “SCAT” (in place of defunct Kazakhstan Airline) as designated airline of Kazakhstan.

