Norwegian envoy meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas called on the Prime Minister, on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Norway had excellent relations and Norwegians of Pakistani origin formed a strong bridge between the two countries, the Prime Minister said.

He said there was potential for increased collaboration in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Norwegian company Telenor, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan-Norway economic relations are growing.

The Ambassador of Norway extended greetings on behalf of the Norwegian Prime Minister. He felicitated the Prime Minister on successful holding of the 17th Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM). The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the Norwegian Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.