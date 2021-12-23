ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Economic woes: Sindh governor hails problem-solving studies

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has appreciated the meticulous efforts and enormous energies that have gone into the publications and was forthcoming in accepting that the government needs more such indigenous research studies into finding the solutions to Pakistan’s peculiar economic issues.

Ismail expressed his interest to arrange a meeting of the Policy Advisory Board with Prime Minister Imran Khan and assure his continuous engagement with the federation in bridging the gap between government and private sector.

Mohammad Younus Dagha, former Federal Secretary and the current Chairman of Policy Advisory Board - FPCCI, apprised the audience with the key highlights of the studies.

He said that due to the lack of integration of the real sector with the formal lending institutions, policy rates appear redundant in containing demand-pull inflation. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the Chairman further contended that Pakistani authorities should regulate and streamline these virtual assets for which the value for investment by Pakistanis has reached $20 billion before it lands in other more convenient countries.

Regarding the prevailing cross-subsidization in the energy sector, the key takeaway was to avoid cross-subsidization at the cost of industrial and commercial sectors.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI hailed Governor Imran Ismail, for providing the august platform of the governor’s house for the launch of research-based and data-driven publications that provide pragmatic solutions for Pakistan’s economic woes in the spheres of monetary policy, anomalies in power-sector tariffs and potential of cryptocurrencies.

He recalled that it was his vision from the very first day that he assumed the charge of FPCCI’s presidency for the year 2021 to establish a professionally-managed economic research cell for which he worked hard towards it whole-heartedly despite all the impediments and divergent opinions.

Maggo extended his heartiest gratitude to the Chairman Policy Advisory Board Mohammad Younus Dagha for rendering his services and supervision of the Policy Advisory Board of FPCCI.

Athar Sultan Chawla, VP FPCCI, thanked the board members for their pro bono services to the federation.

He added that Governor Sindh has won the hearts and minds of the business community through his compassionate approach towards the economic issues of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail FPCCI Imran Khan Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Mohammad Younus Dagha

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Economic woes: Sindh governor hails problem-solving studies

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories